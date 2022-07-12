Ava DuVernay Set To Direct Queen Sugar’s Final Episode

Ava DuVernay attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Ava DuVernay, creator and executive producer of OWN’s Queen Sugar, will return to the director’s seat for the final episode of the critically acclaimed show.

Doubling back to Queen Sugar for its final and seventh season, DuVernay, who previously directed an episode in season one, will again helm the director’s duties as she brings the award-winning drama to a close in a full-circle moment. DuVernay, ARRAY Filmworks, and Warner Bros. Television have recently begun production on the show’s final episode around New Orleans.

Along with DuVernay’s inclusion in season 7, Queen Sugar will continue the dedication to hiring women only as directors on the show. The final season boasts an all-star lineup of women from previous seasons, featuring the return of Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cordosa, Aurora Guerrero, and DeMane Davis.

Since being tapped to direct episodes of Queen Sugar, all of the mentioned women have been able to direct award-winning series and movies across all major streaming and broadcast networks in the industry.

Queen Sugar‘s penultimate run will also feature many guest appearances. Reflecting its lineup of all-star directors, the OWN network drama will feature guest appearances from the likes of Emmy award-winner Glynn Turman, Emmy nominees Tracie Thoms and Sharon Lawrence, Emmy award-winner Greg Vaughan, Vanessa Bell Calloway (This Is Us, Shameless), Amirah Vann, and Brian Michael, to name a few.

While the show’s final season doesn’t have a premiere date yet, the show is still making waves. Queen Sugar was recently nominated for a 2022 Humanitas Award. In addition, the African-American Film Critics Association has honored the series as Best TV Drama for four successive years, plus receiving the Impact Award and numerous Best Writing awards.

Elsewhere, Ava DuVernay was named Producer of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter and is set to be honored with the prestigious International Emmy Founders Award this fall.