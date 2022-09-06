Azaelia Banks Takes Aim At Beyoncé And Jay-Z

Azealia Banks is speaking out against Beyoncé…again.

The rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Sept. 6) and addressed Queen Bey, who she believes has been “obviously sad” over the years. Banks compared Kim Kardashian to the singer, claiming the businesswoman has appeared healthier than the Grammy-nominated singer.

“I never in a million years thought Kim K would look healthier, more alert, more sober, and overall happier and in control of her sh*t than Beyoncé.”

Azealia continued, expressing she no longer looks to her as the once powerful figure she did when she was a child. Furthermore, the “I Rule The World” artist expressed that Beyonce is “too prideful” to end her relationship with her husband, Jay-Z.

“Hate comparing, but Bey really dropped the ball on the aspirational pieces,” she said. “She looks sooooo obviously sad with JAY-Z, and watching that every drain year after year just turns me off from how powerful she seemed to me as a kid.”

Banks ended her Bey analysis by stating how everything she said came from a place of love.

“Dead a** mean this with the most love ever, it’s time for you to get some NEW D**K, so you can have some new energy and inspiration!!! That JAY-Z d**k is out of steam honey. Leave his deflated ass where he is, he would do it to you.”

Banks’ Beyoncé rant arrives on the heels of the singer announcing she will receive her own reality show. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), the artist revealed her unscripted show is in the works.