Azealia Banks Calls Cardi B An “Industry Plant,” Says “Bodak Yellow” Is One Of The Best Female Rap Records

Rapper Azealia Banks is notorious for his scathing and unfiltered commentary regarding various artists, celebrities and public figures, including rap star Cardi B, who she’s previously engaged in a war of words on various occasions. However, Banks’ hardened stance regarding the Bronx native seems to have softened a bit, as she recently took to social media to sing the praises of Cardi’s chart-topping breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow,” deeming it one of the greatest rap records by a female artist in Hip-Hop history.

“Yo Bodak Yellow is really still a TOP TIER female rap record,” Banks wrote. “It’s so f###### NEW YORK.”

She continued gushing about the 2017 release, adding “it’s one of the best female rap records of all time,” before also giving props to BX raptress Remy Ma and Brooklyn legend Lil Kim. “And conceited by Remy Ma , no matter what they say by lil kim.” Banks also noted that although Remy Ma isn’t particularly fond of her, that she’s still a fan of her attitude and persona. She even gave a favorable compliment to Asian Doll when asked her thoughts of the Dallas rapper.

Yo Bodak Yellow is really still a TOP TIER female rap record. It’s so fucking NEW YORK — Azealia Banks (@Azealiaishere) June 7, 2022

it’s one of the best female rap records of all time. And conceited by Remy Ma , no matter what they say by lil kim, — Azealia Banks (@Azealiaishere) June 7, 2022

Remy Ma can REALLY fucking rap . Sis don’t like me but I live for her gully — Azealia Banks (@Azealiaishere) June 7, 2022

Asian Doll is soooooooo pretty. Her breakout record gotta b some fly nujabes Nubian queen type shit. Sis is g as fuck but with her beauty she could really give the most random spice girl zigazigah raps and body shit. I’m dead serious https://t.co/wXYSQXCfSQ — Azealia Banks (@Azealiaishere) June 7, 2022

“Asian Doll is soooooooo pretty,” she tweeted. “Her breakout record gotta b some fly nujabes Nubian queen type sh*t. Sis is g as f**k but with her beauty she could really give the most random spice girl zigazigah raps and body sh*t. I’m dead serious.”

However, some fans questioned Banks’ comments in light of her previous issues with Cardi, retorts she brushed off by noting Cardi’s growth, musically and otherwise.

“It’s mad funny how fans be thinking they know what goes on behind the scenes,” Banks wrote. “Or think artists care about what y’all think about industry we work in. I’ve always thought bodak yellow was fire. Plus cardi b’s personal, mental and cultural glow up is solid.”

It’s mad funny how fans be thinking they know what goes on behind the scenes. Or think artists care about what y’all think about industry we work in. I’ve always thought bodak yellow was fire. Plus cardi b’s personal, mental and cultural glow up is solid. https://t.co/LsfiYZTqUf — Azealia Banks (@Azealiaishere) June 7, 2022

When another fan noted that Banks’ appraisal of Cardi was indicative of the “Up” rapper being an “industry plant,” the “212” rapper agreed with the notion, albeit in the past tense, crediting Cardi for the continued hustle and vision she’s displayed during her rise.

“She was an industry plant lmao,” Banks replied. “But sis took advantage of the opportunity and rode that bi**h the f**K out, assembled the right team, seized the moment and made herself a cultural mainstay. U have to respect it.”

She was an industry plant lmao. But sis took advantage of the opportunity and rode that bitch the fuck out, assembled the right team, seized the moment and made herself a cultural mainstay. U have to respect it. https://t.co/AX42IUboQB — Azealia Banks (@Azealiaishere) June 7, 2022

Yet, heated rival Iggy Azalea wasn’t as lucky to receive Banks’ warm graces, as Banks argued that Azalea failed to make the best of her own opportunity.

“Sis really was supposed to use T.I for whatever he was worth,” she typed. “Drop the blaccent – give fancy and a slew of other kesha type joints, then give fashion mogul Victoria Beckham K***. But she’s giving the single mom thing she really thought whiteness would shield her from.”