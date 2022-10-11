Azealia Banks Slams Kanye West Over Comments About Lizzo’s Weight

Azealia Banks walks the runway for Kim Shui during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 12, 2021 in New York City.

Azealia Banks is speaking out in defense of music star Lizzo following Kanye West’s comments about the media’s fixation on the hitmaker’s health and wellness.

Kanye, who recently used the backlash regarding the “Grrrls” creator’s weight-loss journey as an example of the media’s promotion of obesity, was taken to task by Banks, who pointed out the contradiction in West’s statements in an Instagram post.

“He can’t be trying to lollipop off the 4 year old discussion about Lizzo’s health and weight when he has an entire McDonald’s commercial,” the Harlem native wrote over the weekend, in reference to the ad Yeezy appeared in during Super Bowl LVI back in February.

Kanye’s remarks about Lizzo’s weight were made during an appearance on political commentator Tucker Carlson’s show, during which the rapper alluded to the disrespectful and unflattering comments she receives being part of a “demonic” agenda by the media.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” the Chicago native told Carlson. “It’s demonic.”

After catching wind of Kanye’s reference of her, Lizzo, who is currently on the road for her The Special Tour, was seemingly annoyed by West’s comments. This past weekend, the 34-year-old issued her own response during a sold-out show in Toronto.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf**king name in their motherf**king mouth for no motherf**king reason,” the “Truth Hurts” rapper told the crowd. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”

This isn’t the first time Banks, 31, has spoken unfavorably of Kanye West.

The “212” rapper has mentioned him on various occasions during the past year. In February, Banks called the billionaire an “abusive psychopath” while commenting on his strained relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and also slammed him for selling a $200 stem player in conjunction with the release of his Donda 2 album.