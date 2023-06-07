Azealia Banks Facing Backlash Over Comments Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death

Azealia Banks is being labeled “an extremely talented devil” after unleashing a heinous message about the death of DC Young Fly’s partner, Jacky Oh.

On her newly-restored Instagram stories, the “212” rapper wrote, “Damn, DC Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred of self as jokes pointed at women’s beauty, Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin. Say what you want about my tears. They were pure tears of rage. And not at all a sign of weakness. Because in the end. I won. I’m happy I cried and moved on. That Jackie o girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself.”

She continued, insinuating that Jacky’s death was karmic. “And the nerve of DC to call such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks…ugly on National television while a bunch of black people laughed. And ironically, Dead at 32 exactly on my 32nd birthday, May 31st, 2023 in Miami, FL,” Banks added. “You n****s are going to learn to stop f**king with me.”

Azealia Banks/Instagram

Azealia Banks/Instagram

Twitter erupted as Banks’ comments began to circulate. One fan tweeted, “Azealia Banks is sick. speaking on someone’s deceased partner because you got your feelings hurt on a staged show 4 years ago is very low. using d*ath as a ‘ah-ha’ moment is nasty! i don’t care how y’all spin it.”

Another chimed in, “imma need the Wild n Out cast to roast Azealia Banks the way they did Spoken Reasons. i need them to REALLY make this woman cry because enough is enough.”

Jacky died on Wednesday (May 31). An exact cause of death has yet to be determined, but she was found unresponsive following a cosmetic procedure. DC later issued a statement to PEOPLE, that read, “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.” The couple share three children, Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and 10-month-old Prince’Nehemiah.