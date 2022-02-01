A’Ziah “Zola” King Calls Out A24 For Award Nomination Snubs

On Oct. 27, 2015, A’Ziah King, formally known as Zola, essentially invented Twitter threads. The viral sensation rattled off a riveting 144-tweet account of one notable experience from her days as a stripper in which mayhem ensued, someone else almost died, and she came drastically close to being a victim of sex trafficking. Nearly everyone paying attention to pop culture during that time remembers, “You wanna hear a story about how me and this b***h here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.”

In 2016, James Franco was set to adapt a feature based on the David Kushner-written Rolling Stone interview with King, but A24 wound up bringing the film to life. Directed and written by Janicza Bravo, with a co-writing credit for playwright Jeremy O. Harris, the film premiered at Sundance in 2020 and had its theatrical release in June 2021.

With the blockbuster nominated in seven categories at the upcoming Film Independent Spirit Awards, King revealed that she has beef with the production company because she isn’t up for any writing awards and also wasn’t invited to the award show.

“I think it’s hilarious ZOLA is up for 7 awards & no one thought to invite me nor include me IN the writers award category.. As if there would’ve been a film or a script to write if I didn’t um…write it? The most of any film this year & any film @A24 has EVER made btw. A ki,” she wrote in a tweet shared on Sunday (Jan. 30).

She clarified that though she was properly credited and is “VERY content” with executive producer credit, her issue is with the lack of inclusion and recognition. “I think its HILARIOUS everyone else is on my Television promoting & speaking on my experience as if it’s their moment & not a moment I created for us all,” King continued. “I think it’s hilarious my intellect, trauma & talent is being overshadowed & hijacked. I AM the moment! Excuse me while I laugh.”

I think it’s hilarious ZOLA is up for 7 awards & no one thought to invite me nor include me IN the writers award category..

As if there would’ve been a film or a script to write if I didn’t um…write it?

The most of any film this year & any film @A24 has EVER made btw. A ki https://t.co/37cUCy45yq — Zola? (@_zolarmoon) January 30, 2022

I think its HILARIOUS everyone else is on my Television promoting & speaking on my experience as if it’s their moment & not a moment I created for us all.

I think its hilarious my intellect, trauma & talent is being overshadowed & hijaked.

I AM the moment!

Excuse me while I laugh — Zola? (@_zolarmoon) January 30, 2022

I HAVE been credited & I am VERY content with my EP credit!

I am in awe of Janicza & Jeremy’s writing & directing.

They deserve & have fought for me for YEARS. However not receiving a invite or even being thought of is the issue. — Zola? (@_zolarmoon) January 31, 2022

Since calling out A24, King has received two tickets to the award show, scheduled on Mar. 6, and has also received a budget for travel and wardrobe.

Zola is currently streaming on Showtime. Watch the trailer below.