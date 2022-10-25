B.o.B Releases “Ted Talk” Diss Track Addressing Flat-Earth Debacle

B.o.B. has released a new diss track titled “Ted Talk,” on which the rapper revisits his controversial remarks about the earth being flat and the subsequent backlash that ensued. Released alongside its accompanying visual, the song finds the Atlanta native having a conversation with his alter-ego Bobby Ray, as he voices his regrets about his theory being publicized.

“B.o.B., why you f**cking say the world is flat/I mean, you threw a whole career away and then just fade to black,” the 33-year-old hypothetically asks atop a lively backdrop. At one point in the track, B.o.B. reveals he was offered the opportunity to appear on CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and was even pitched his own series by the network, but declined both out of his devotion to being “woke.”

“These shows be owned by Viacom and their friends/Why would I walk into the lion’s den, sit and pretend,” he reasons shortly after, further conveying his defiance regarding his stance as a flat-earther. B.o.B. also name-checks figures like Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Charlamagne Tha God and Lil Duval, all of whom made light of his remarks on national television, radio, and elsewhere, during the three-minute track.

Recounting having his live performances and other appearances canceled, and later alleging that members of NASA and other organizations popped up at his live shows, the “Nothin’ on You” rapper goes in depth on the various fallouts endured.

B.o.B. recently spoke with TMZ about if he remains steadfast in his belief that the earth is flat, with the rapper voicing a bit of uncertainty regarding his stance at this point. “I’ve heard so many theories at this point from all the people that have come my way I don’t know what to believe anymore,” he admits, before adding “Neil Tyson said it’s an oval, let’s just go with that for now.”

Released over six years after his 2016 song “Flatline” – on which he doubled down on his initial flat-earth comments – “Ted Talk” is the first release from his forthcoming Anti-Matter project, the second release in his Elements 2 series.

Watch B.o.B.’s “Ted Talk” music video below.