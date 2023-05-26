B2K’s Raz B Climbs Atop Hospital Roof In Concerning Video

Raz B reportedly broke a hospital window and climbed atop a Kansas City hospital, TMZ reports. On Thursday (May 25), the B2k singer was seen in a video acting erratically, walking near the ledge of the institute’s roof.

The footage was deemed concerning, with the cops being called on the musician. However, law enforcement successfully talked the dancer down from the ledge, getting him to return to the facility.

While Raz B’s behavior hasn’t been explained, the artist did upload a video explaining he doesn’t “feel safe.” Days before was checked into the hospital, B detailed his current mental state.

“My brother is full of sh*t!!!” his Instagram caption read. “I’ve been fighting to stay alive, I don’t wanna have this surgery here…” He then added the address to his whereabouts, confirming his location.

Y’all this is horrible ? Where ya #RazB people? He’s in Kansas City suffering mentally for the past couple days! pic.twitter.com/hctma0TR0i — ✨?M3LANIN_HEALING?✨ (@Freeway_Ash89) May 25, 2023

The former teen star, né De’Mario Monte Thornton, begins speaking to the camera, further expressing his discomfort. Thornton, 37, also spoke directly to his brother, pleading with him to not send him to the hospital.

“All day I’ve been trying to clear miscommunications up, and I’m letting everybody know right now that — Joseph, I need you to call me right now — I don’t feel safe, I’m in Kansas City, I’m at the Hilton hotel, and I’m telling everybody right now, Raz B does not feel safe,” he said. “Put out an APB for Raz B in Kansas City. I don’t feel safe, I don’t feel safe — I’m telling everybody right now I don’t feel safe.”

Raz appears seemingly unwell in the IG video as he aimlessly walks about the hotel, heckling at nearby onlookers.

VIBE sends our prayers out to Raz B and his family. We’re hoping the superstar can receive the help he needs.