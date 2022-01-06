Baby Tate Defends Career Against Twitter Critics Who Claim Colorism Holds Her Back

Baby Tate attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Baby Tate defended her career and current success after fans on Twitter suggested she would be further if colorism did not play a factor. On Tuesday (Jan. 4) the “Baecation” singer responded to the idea that if she had lighter skin, her career would be in a different place.

Twitter user @MuvaMack shared the statement, “Baby Tate would be further If her skin was lighter truth be told,” on the social platform, continuing, “Because the talent is undeniable!!!”

The singer responded with a TikTok using a filter that lightened her skin tone saying, “Idk I think I look terrible lightskint.”

Idk I think I look terrible lightskint https://t.co/XL8kGppEWR pic.twitter.com/OkdtXSoKke — fatbellyblackgirl ? (@imbabytate) January 4, 2022

She continued to defend herself against both colorism and body shaming after Twitter users introduced her figure into the conversation.

Rapper Yung Baby Tate performs onstage during day 2 of 2021 AfroPunk Atlanta on Sept. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“U wanna know why I am (in your eyes) ‘not as successful’ as the lightskinned ppl you think I should be more successful than,” Baby Tate wrote in a separate tweet. “I’ve been an independent artist for the past 7 years. Not because I’m BROWN without a BBL,” she asserted.

She followed up with a photo that features both her body and skin tone edited, trolling “I just wanna be, I just wanna be successful.”

I just wanna be, I just wanna be successful ??‍♀️?? pic.twitter.com/WSpyVHJkya — fatbellyblackgirl ? (@imbabytate) January 4, 2022

During the interactions with multiple people, Baby Tate stood firm on her career and its trajectory.

“I’m very aware that colorism is real. I have experienced it. But it’s not the reason I’m not further in my career as ppl *think* I should be. I personally think I’m in the perfect place. So I’m not gonna allow other ppl to tell me otherwise,” she said to one Twitter user.

She said in another tweet, “I just signed my first major deal in August. Ain’t even drop a project yet. Y’all calm down. My fat black self will be aight.

I just signed my first major deal in August. Ain’t even drop a project yet. Y’all calm down. My fat black self will be aight. — fatbellyblackgirl ? (@imbabytate) January 4, 2022

The 25-year-old dropped the word “Yung” from her stage name and emerged as Baby Tate in October 2021, and announced her new label, Warner Records with the song “Pedi.” She also contributed an original song to the Bruised soundtrack, produced by Halle Berry.

With projects such as After The Rain and GIRLS already under her belt as an independent artist, she has also accomplished stand-out features and even won a Grammy for her work as a songwriter on Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III. A blossoming singer, rapper, performer, producer, and more, Baby Tate is just getting started.