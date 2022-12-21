Babyface Ray Arrested For Outstanding Warrants After Car Breaks Down

Babyface Ray was reportedly arrested on Tuesday (Dec. 20) in Pontiac, Mich. The 31-year-old was taken in due to outstanding warrants.

The official police report, obtained by TMZ, states that the MOB rapper was driving a BMW that eventually broke down and blocked the road. After the cops went to examine the situation, they ran the Detroit artist’s ID through the system only to realize he had outstanding misdemeanor warrants for a suspended license, being absent from a court appearance based around his child custody battle, and illegal possession of a weapon. He was then taken to Oakland County Jail.

Babyface Ray took to his Instagram story around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and wrote “Internet blogs very bored that’s nothing to report” before getting back to business as usual on his social media accounts.

Man whatever y’all waiting on me to do ain’t happening. — The Wave (@babyfaceray) December 21, 2022

Sophisticated ignorance — The Wave (@babyfaceray) December 21, 2022

Notably, the “6 Mile Show” rapper’s BMW was reportedly a brand-new purchase. It was the latest celebratory moment following the release of his Dec. 2 album MOB. The LP featured Lil Durk, Blxst, Nija, and Doe Boy, marking the strong end to a year that he opened up with an LP: the Jan. 28 release FACE.

The EMPIRE artist is set to join Future for his Future And Friends One Big Party tour which kicks off on Friday (Dec. 30). They will ring in the new year with “The Ball Drops In Brooklyn” at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY with appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, King Combs, and Chinese Kitty. The show goes on the road with stops in Houston, Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, and Boston.