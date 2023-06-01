Bad Bunny And Pepsi Team Up To Press Play On The Summer

Bad Bunny joins Pepsi and Apple Music to take over the hottest season of the year. Starring in the “Press Play On Summer” campaign, the 29-year-old musician brings his trending song “WHERE SHE GOES” to the poolside commercial.

“It’s surreal to know that I’m joining a company like Pepsi for what could become another monumental campaign in our culture,” explained the chart-topping artist to Hypebae.

“For me, it always goes back to being a voice for Puerto Rico and its people. Knowing that this could be as memorable as some of Pepsi’s previous campaigns with icons like Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Pink, and Enrique Iglesias is a win for Puerto Rico.”

Apple Music

The Grammy Award-winning performer added, “First and foremost, ‘Press Play on Summer’ is centered around my favorite season — summer — and gives my fans the opportunity to enjoy the gift of music. Secondly, it pairs me with two of the world’s most iconic brands, which is an immense honor.”

In line with the campaign, Pepsi and Apple Music are offering new and qualified returning subscribers up to three months for free, as well as over 100K instant prizes and a chance to win weekly trips and VIP music experiences all season long with the purchase of select limited-edition PepsiCo beverages.

“Pepsi has a rich heritage of creating iconic music video style commercials with some of the world’s biggest artists – from Britney Spears to Ray Charles, Madonna to Dr. Dre, Beyoncé to Chloe Bailey and so many more. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Bad Bunny to the Pepsi family with his very own spot, bringing in all the summer vibes with his newest track ‘WHERE SHE GOES,’” expressed Pepsi CMO Todd Kaplan in a press statement.

Spotify’s most-streamed global artist of 2022 initially released “WHERE SHE GOES” last month, tapping into the trending energy of Jersey Club music. The Stillz-directed video sees cameos from Lil Uzi Vert, Frank Ocean, and more.

“I like to experiment and have fun when creating music,” he detailed to HB about the song. “Jersey Club has an upbeat tempo that will put people to dance this summer. Everything I do is always based on what brings me joy and inspires me at the moment. The type of music I experiment with is never really planned and happens organically in the studio.”

Watch Bad Bunny star in Pepsi’s summer campaign above.