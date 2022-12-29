Bad Bunny Throws Surprise Performance Atop Gas Station in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bad Bunny threw an impromptu concert atop a gas station in Puerto Rico.

On Tuesday (Dec. 27), Bad Bunny returned to his home island to hold a gift giveaway for the holidays. During the festive event through his Good Bunny Foundation, the artist, legally known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, gave away 25,000 Christmas gifts to Puerto Rico citizens to spread the holiday cheer.

As the night ended, though, Bad Bunny, 28, used the moment to film a video for his song “La Jumpa,” which then transformed into a surprise performance for his people. Atop the Gulf gas station on Loiza street, Ocasio ran through a laundry list of tracks alongside Arcangel.

The Bunny performed his latest single “Gato de Noche,” which features Ñengo Flow, “Me Porto Bonito,” Efecto, and concluded his set with “El Apagón,” a track dedicated to his love for his native-island, Puerto Rico.

Good Bunny Foundation director José “Che Juan” Torres shared a statement with Rolling Stone regarding the gift giveaway event. Torres stated that the foundation chose to cap off 2022 by spreading “a little joy, hope, and love” to the island natives.

Bad Bunny cantado “Me Porto Bonito” esta noche arriba del Gulf en la Calle Loiza pic.twitter.com/s2a6qMeXHB — Bad Bunny? (@suconejitomalo) December 28, 2022

“We want to close the year in the best way and bring a little joy, hope, and love to the children with an event that reflects the best of this time, with a very special emphasis on the traditions of our island,” Torres expressed in a statement.

Elsewhere, Apple Music recently named Bad Bunny their artist of the year. The music streaming giant announced their Artist Of The Year and selected the global superstar for his “artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022.”

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” Bad Bunny told Apple Music. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much.”

“I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt. Thank you to Apple Music and to all the people who listen to my music every day. I’m super happy!”