Bad Bunny Tapped To Host WWE ‘Backlash’ Live In Puerto Rico

The WWE has tapped Bad Bunny to host their Backlash pay-per-view live in Puerto Rico, reports Variety. Backlash will mark the first time the wrestling brand has hosted a live event from the island since 2005’s New Year’s Revolution. Bad Bunny, née Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, an avid wrestling fan, spoke about the opportunity with the outlet, referencing the San Juan event.

“In 2005, when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” Bad Bunny remembered. “Finally, 18 years later, WWE returns to the island with a massive event, and this time I won’t miss it.”

WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque released a statement regarding the Un Verano Sin Ti artist’s involvement in the pay-per-view.

“We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow. Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most popular entertainers, and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.”

Bad Bunny is also set to make an appearance in WWE 2K23 as a playable character. Fans who pre-order the annual wrestling video game will receive Bad Bunny as an exclusive playable character. Furthermore, WWE 2K23 will also feature the inclusion of WarGames exhibition matches for the first time in wrestling game history.

The latest installment in WWE simulators will arrive on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on March 17.

Fans hoping to attend WWE’s Backlash can try their hand at pre-sale tickets by signing up here.