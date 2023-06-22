Barack Obama Confirms He Is The Sole Curator Of His Semi-Annual Playlists

Barack Obama’s music curation acumen is not to be doubted. The 61-year-old set the record straight during a recent interview and said he is the person who curates his semi-annual playlists.

The former President of the United States sat down for an interview with Hasan Minhaj on Wednesday (June 21) where the comedian straight up asked if he actually listens to the songs, reads the books, and watches the movies that he puts on his semi-annual lists. Many people on the internet have speculated for years that an intern or even his daughters have put the lists together for him.

“I do,” Obama exclaimed. “Listen. I am so glad that I have this opportunity. People, they believe the books and the movies, but the playlists, they somehow think — and this is mostly coming from young people like you — somehow, y’all think you invented rock ‘n’ roll. You invented Hip-Hop.”

Barack Obama continued, patting himself on the back with the statement, “And so the fact that my lists are, you know, pretty incredible — people seem to think, well, he must’ve had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut. No, man! It’s on my iPad right now.”

Hasan Minhaj specifically asked if Barry O has SiR and Scribz Riley’s song “Life Is Good” on his iPad, to which the Chicago native asserted, “Yes, I do. Come on, man. Don’t play with me.” The father of two later confessed that he does receive suggestions from people on content to engage with, but he doesn’t put anything on his list that he himself hasn’t actually checked out and enjoyed.

Last July, his list included songs from Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, Tems, and more. Check out the full list below ahead of his 2023 edition.