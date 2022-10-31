Barack Obama Gets Called “Fine” While Giving Campaign Rally Speech

Former US President Barack Obama campaigns for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (L) during a "Get Out the Vote Rally" ahead of the midterm elections.

While speaking at a Democratic campaign rally held in the Detroit Renaissance High School gymnasium Saturday (Oct. 29), Barack Obama was praised for not only his beloved former presidency, but for how well he’s aging.

“Sometimes going on a campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to, not just because I am older and grayer,” said the former POTUS, resulting in a supporter shamelessly calling out to Obama saying, “You fine than a muthaf**ka!”

Flattered, the 61-year-old responded, “I don’t know if ya’ll heard that… she said ‘I was still fine.'”

Obama then turned to the woman holding a campaign sign and jokingly said, “I’m not gonna tell Michelle [Obama] you said that. Although Michelle does agree, she knows.”

Obama: I’m getting old and gray.



Black lady: You fine than a mfer. pic.twitter.com/8ilpc5GsKM — Renee (@PettyLupone) October 29, 2022

Obama traveled to Michigan this weekend in support of Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer. The 44th president spoke on the importance of voting in the upcoming elections, The Detroit News reports. Whitmer is competing for a second term against Republican Tudor Dixon.

“This election requires every single one of us to do our part,” he said during the rally. “I understand why you might be worried about the course of the country. Sometimes it’s tempting just to tune out, watch football, watch Dancing With The Stars. I’m here to tell you, tuning out is not an option.”

Reportedly, during Obama’s speech the crowd began booing once he mentioned some of challenger Dixon’s policy ideas. He gained control of the crowd immediately.

“Do not boo. Vote,” he insisted. “Booing doesn’t help. They can’t hear you ‘boo,’ but they can hear you vote.”

Take a look at the playful exchange between Barack Obama and a supporter above.