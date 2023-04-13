Beanie Sigel Says Kanye West “Needs Someone To Tell Him To Shut The F**k Up”

Beanie Sigel has spoken out about Kanye West’s recent string of controversies with some advice.

During an interview with DJ Vlad published on Wednesday (April 12), the Philadelphia-bred rapper candidly spoke to his outlook on Ye’s behavior.

“Kanye drives his own car,” explained the “Roc The Mic” performer. “Kanye was Kanye. I think when you get to a certain point, they say money change you, it also changes the people around you, and when you got so many people that’s on your payroll, it’s hard to get honesty from them.”

He continued, “Kanye needs somebody around him that’s gonna tell him, ‘Shut the f**k up.’ Like, ‘Chill out, bro,’ and he gotta be able to accept that. He needs somebody that don’t care about his money.”

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. y Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

After continued anti-semitic rants, public feuds, and losing brand deals in 2022, the Chicago musician now faces a new dispute.

A former teacher at the Ye-pioneered Donda Academy in Los Angeles filed a lawsuit for retaliation and wrongful termination, claiming the school does not offer students “basic resources.” The woman, Cecilia Hailey, believes other Black women educators were terminated due to their opposition to the curriculum, which excludes coursework on the Holocaust and Black History.

“They’re absolutely not getting what they need. The kids are being suppressed because of all the constant changes that go on at the school,” Hailey exclaimed.

Watch Beanie Sigel on VladTV Below.