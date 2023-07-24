Beanie Sigel Using A.I. To Recreate His Original Voice For New Album

Beanie Sigel has announced that he will be utilizing artificial intelligence in the creation of a forthcoming album he’s currently working on.

During an interview with DJUTV that surfaced last Tuesday (July 18), the Philly native referred to A.I. in a welcoming manner, deeming the technology as a benefit to those who are vocally impaired. “New project coming soon,” he told the outlet while speaking on his future plans. “I think I found a good friend with this AI thing,” he added. “A lot of people frown on AI, but I think that’s gonna work for me. … I’ve had a colorful life, so I’ve been through things that hindered my [voice].”

The veteran lyricist assured that he’ll be incorporating artificial intelligence into his recording process “real soon” and that he was informed of power of A.I. and how it works. “It’s definitely for me,” Beans said of the polarizing technological advancement.

“I was talking to somebody and they told me how you program the AI—you run the vocals through this…” he added before noting that his skills as an emcee are still intact. “Y’all want, what they say, the ‘old Beans’ back? ‘Cause the pen’s still there. It’s just the voice. If y’all want that, I’ma shoot y’all something. So I’m gonna use AI on myself.”

The Broad Street Bully’s last solo album This Time was released over a decade ago in 2012, prior to him serving a two-year prison sentence on a tax evasion conviction. After his release, Beanie was the victim of a shooting in Pleasantville, New Jersey in December 2014, sustaining two gunshot wounds to his back during the incident.

Beanie Sigel performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

During an interview with DJ Vlad, the rapper confirmed that he suffered a collapse lung as a result of the shooting. “My vocals [being damaged] came from [when] I was in a coma,” he said at the time. “So when I was coming out of it, I had a breathing tube down my throat. So when I first woke out the coma, I didn’t know where I was at and I pulled the breathing tube out and so it tore up sh*t in my throat.”

Despite his injury, the former Roc-A-Fella Records artist has continued recording, appearing alongside the likes of Pusha T, Meek Mill, Dave East, DJ Paul, and more following his recovery.

Watch Beanie Sigel’s DJ Vlad interview below.