‘Beat Shazam’ Taps Nick Cannon To Guest Host As Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized

Beloved multifaceted star, Jamie Foxx, remains hospitalized three weeks after suffering a “medical complication” while filming Netflix’s forthcoming film Back In Action. It has now been confirmed that as his health status unfolds, the FOX show Beat Shazam will be replacing him with guest hosts Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne for the upcoming season.

According to TMZ, a direct source revealed that “Jamie will not be on this season of Beat Shazam.”

Unclear of when Foxx will be released from the medical facility, the music game show that Foxx has hosted alongside his DJing daughter Corinne, will continue production for its sixth season without the father-daughter duo.

FOX/Getty Images

The outlet also noted that filming has already started with the new hosts, as Corinne remains by her father’s side in Atlanta.

Foxx’s exact medical condition is unknown to the public as of now, but per TMZ, close sources to the 55-year-old have asked everyone to “Pray for Jamie.” Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the Ray actor was “OK” and “awake and alert.” The source added that doctors were running tests and “keeping him under observation.”

Since the father-of-two has been on the road to recovery, many of his Hollywood peers have spoken out on his medical status. Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Nick Cannon, Martin Lawrence, Lebron James, and a slew of others have all publicly sent well wishes to Foxx and his family.

“I hear he’s [Foxx] doing better,” Martin Lawrence said during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him: one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

Foxx, who’s birth name is Eric Marlon Bishop, had the medical incident on April 11 while visiting the Peach State to film — but not while he was on set. Foxx was transported to the hospital immediately after the complication, where he’s remained.

It is also reported that production for the film, which also stars Cameron Diaz, resumed shortly after learning of the incident. Reportedly, a photo and stunt double pulled in to temporarily replace Foxx.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! ?? pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Foxx’s daughter Corinne first announced to the public that her father had suffered some sort of “medical complication” on April 12. At the time, she did not share details about what happened to him, but did say that he received immediate care.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old wrote in a statement on behalf of the Foxx family. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”

“The family asks for privacy during this time.”

VIBE continues to wish Jamie Foxx a speedy recovery.