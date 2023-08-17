Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Beenie Man Holds Impromptu Concert On Plane, Performs “Who Am I”

Beenie Man surprised the flight's passengers with a version of his hit single.

Beenie Man posing for a picture on stage.
Recording artist Beenie Man performs onstage during the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Davis/Getty Images for BET

Beenie Man held an impromptu concert after a flight landed. On Wednesday (Aug. 16), Beenie posted a video showing him conducting the plane’s passengers in a rendition of “Who Am I (Sim Simma).” The Kingston, Jamaica native had folks humming along while others clapped offbeat. However, some fans in the audience were enthusiastically singing along to the hit single’s chorus. 

Apparently, the plane was stationed at the Bahamas on a stop-over flight, Dancehallmag reports, with Instagram user jessleighanne_ capturing the moment. “POV: You’re stuck in the Bahamas on your stop-over, and Beenie Man is on your flight,” she captioned the Instagram Story. 

After Beenie reposted the video to his page, his fans began commenting on the lack of excitement for the surprise performance. One fan bluntly asserted that the audience wasn’t “lit enough,” stating that she would’ve turned up for the “King Of Dancehall.” “These ppl ain’t lit enough. Let me see Mr. Beenie Man on a plane; we are turning this into a full-set concert. Lol.”

ESSENCE Fest Hulu
Related Story

ESSENCE Festival Performances And Programming To Livestream On Hulu

“Yoooooo, this is sooo Dope!!! 80’s babies, we would’ve had this rockin’!!! That’s a Legend,” another social media user typed. 

Another fan commented on Beenie’s kindness towards his supporters throughout the years, recalling her own memory. “He’s such a nice guy!! I ran into him at our beach club in mammee bay Jamaica on father’s day a few years ago,” they typed. “And he was with his whole family and just picked up the microphone and started singing to the beach crowd.”

For those who don’t know, Beenie Man’s “Who Am I (Sim Simma)” was a banger released in 1997. The hit single was a part of his eighth studio album, Many Moods of Moses. “Who Am I (Sim Simma)” reached No. 6 on the US’ Billboard Hot Rap Singles Chart and reached No. 15 on the Hot R&B Singles Chart. 

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad