Benny The Butcher’s House Severely Damaged By Fire

Benny The Butcher suffered a devastating loss earlier this week, as his New York home endured a severe house fire while the Griselda rapper was away in Los Angeles. Fortunately, his family was able to make it out safely and no one was hurt.

In the above video, the Buffalo rapper can be seen walking through what is left of his house. The windows are destroyed and darkened due to flames, the walls were stained with smoke, and some of the ceilings had collapsed.

“We good, I was in L.A.,” the 37-year-old said. “India made it out that motherf**cker ASAP.”

Musically, Benny The Butcher has been pretty active. Tana Talk 4 was released in March, led by the single “Johnny P’s Caddy” featuring J. Cole. Diddy, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, and 38 Spesh also appeared in the project.

Back in June, the Burden Of Proof rapper shared “Welcome To The States,” which was a sobering reflection on the state of this country in the wake of the tragic mass shootings in Buffalo. The track, backed by The Alchemist-produced “We Cry Together” beat from Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers, sends shots at politicians, white supremacists, and the negative perception of Black people in the media.

Benny even takes the time out to send love to Young Thug and Gunna, who have been in jail for months due to RICO charges founded upon their rap lyrics. The Griselda rapper used the track to promote a charitable effort where fans could purchase “Pray For Buffalo” shirts and the proceeds would go to victims of the May 14 shooting.