Benny The Butcher Crowns Himself “King Of America,” Challenges Rappers

Benny the Butcher has declared himself “King of America,” issuing a challenge to his rap peers. The Buffalo native took to his Instagram Story on Friday (May 26) to tease an upcoming track asserting the bold proclamation. The clip shows the rhymer venturing through Dublin, Ireland, for his Thank God I Made It World Tour, with the unreleased song playing through the car speakers.

“King of America Buffalo ni**a/ Okay I said it/ I hear the rappers claiming the crown, if you want it you gotta come get it/Walk in that bi**h spending cash so there ain’t no need to run up my credit/ We the Sopranos bi**h!” he spits in a double-time flow in the brief footage.

In another video, Benny can be seen rapping along to a track produced by the Alchemist. The song, titled “Everybody Can’t Go,” shows the Butcher using his signature flow with a relaxed yet stern tone.

this is an alchemist beat too ?he was basically saying that the album wasn't gonna be -FULLY- "boom bap". pic.twitter.com/sRgQCjdg8p — THE ALCHEMIST FAN (@Alchemist_Fan) May 27, 2023

“There’s a story behind that name when they call me the Pyrex Man/ Like them two bricks from Doug and poppies from Kazahkstan/ I never sold meth, but I know fent 1,000 yams/ You OD off this sh*t if you bag and don’t wash your hand,” he raps.

In April 2023, the BSF founder revealed that his Def Jam debut, Everybody Can’t Go, is slated for an August release. During an interview with DTLR Radio, the Butcher disclosed that ECG would hit the streets on August 11, 2023.

“Man, this new project, I’m not gon lie, this is the first time I even announced this anywhere because this my first interview,” he said. “You know, August 11, Everybody Can’t Go. Everybody Can’t Go, that’s the first time I announced the date publicly because they just told me like three days ago.”