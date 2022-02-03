Benny The Butcher Speaks On Being Shot In Leg During Attempted Robbery

Benny the Butcher has been on one of the hottest streaks in Hip-Hop in recent memory, as the Buffalo spitter has strung together a succession of critically-acclaimed projects and collaborative efforts that have garnered him the distinction of being “next up.” However, in the midst of that success, Benny’s run was briefly interrupted in 2020 after being shot during an attempted robbery in Houston, an experience he spoke on during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

According to the Butcher, he and his crew had stopped at a Wal-Mart and were heading inside when he realized he’d forgotten his face mask, prompting him and a friend to double back to their car. It was then that a group of armed men ambushed the pair and demanded them to “drop that,” referring to their jewelry.

“I kinda like hit the gun down and took off on him,” Benny explained. However, when Benny knocked the gun away and proceeded to run towards their car, he and his friend were quickly surrounded, with no route of escape. “That’s when they backed up, looked around, hit me in my leg,” he added.

When Breakfast Club host DJ Envy inquires whether Benny believes he was shot for attempting to escape and not complying with the robbers’ demands quick enough, he says he felt the assailants were intimidated by his stocky physique and fired in fear of their own safety. “I don’t think they shot me for running, to be honest. I don’t know, I can’t speak for them but I feel like—it was a small dude and these was young dudes,” he explained. “Before I got shot, I was 195 [lbs.]. I lost a little weight. I feel like n***as really didn’t want to get close to me until I was disabled.”

In the wake of the incident, the budding rap star says he has increased his security measures and is being more disciplined about being aware of his surroundings and avoiding similar situations from occurring in the future.

“Another thing about that situation, you know, a lot of n***as think that just some two n***as walked up on me. That wasn’t it. N***as came like the army. So, even now when n***as be with security, that don’t be enough. For my situation, that wasn’t enough,” he said. “It’s about not putting yourself in those situations and having a deterrent… If one of my homies pullin’ out and hittin’ at something, it’s already too late. We already made the wrong move.”

In more positive news, the Def Jam Records signee is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming project, Tana Talk 4.

Watch Benny the Butcher’s Breakfast Club interview below.