Benny The Butcher Weighs In On ‘Snowfall’ VS. ‘Power’ Debate

Benny the Butcher has picked a side in the Snowfall vs. Power debate, and the emcee is rolling with the former.

“Snowfall is better,” the Buffalo native declared on Instagram Live. “I’m saying Snowfall is better, but they’re both great shows.

“I like to see Michael Rainey — I like watching his ascension. He’s fire. He’s getting better and better at his sh*t. But for some reason, I’m just more drawn into Snowfall.”

Snowfall made its debut in 2017 on FX. The John Singleton-created series is set in the 80s and follows the crack cocaine epidemic in South Central, LA, as Franklin Saint transforms from a wide-eyed kid to a feared drug lord. The show is currently in its sixth and final season.

Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX, spoke about the show’s original intent as the series entered its final season.

“FX first partnered with legendary writer-director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” Grad expressed.

Damson Idris also discussed the acclaimed television show, speaking to its impact “on the culture.”

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” Idris added. “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark, and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down, smiling proud.”

But, as Franklin Saint’s story ends, another begins. In March 2023, it was confirmed that a spinoff centered on Wanda (portrayed by Gail Bean) is in the works, Deadline reports.

In Snowfall, Wanda struggled with a crack addiction and became homeless. As the show progresses, she becomes clean and continues to work to stay sober while working odd jobs to stay on her feet.

There is no confirmation of any other characters from the original also appearing in the spinoff at this time.