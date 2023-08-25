Benzino Admits He Was An “A**hole” While Running ‘The Source’

Benzino opened up about his time running The Source, admitting he wasn’t always the nicest. During a sit-down with My Expert Opinion’s Math Hoffa, the former emcee said that he wasn’t the most likable boss at the magazine.

“I had to learn and grow into this because I did not grow up with this,” the Boston entertainer said. “I grew up with other sh*t. So, I was an a**hole sometimes. And I know that… I wasn’t right. And that’s not the way to be. You know? You have to try to stay in your lane in certain things. But I was transitioning. And to this day… people still think, you know, I’m that a**hole.”

The businessman, né Raymond Leon Scott, continued, shedding light on being at the top during this time. Scott, 58, mentions his beef with Eminem to detail how he handled challenging situations as an “a**hole.” During the time, The Source gave Em’s 2002 album The Eminem Show a four-mic review — which the Detroit native found disrespectful. The ex-Source co-owner admitted that the score was intentional.

“I was the top of my mothaf**kin’ food chain,” he added. “Even [Russell Simmons], Lyor [Cohen], all these ni**as, Steve [Stoute] and everybody, they all had to answer to somebody. I was [at the] top of a damn near $75 million company when ni**as wasn’t getting money like that. I got that big money first and I was the top of that.”

“So when the Eminem thing came through The Source, at this point it’s getting disrespectful. So how the f**k am I gonna have this ni**a in my magazine? Would you? You’re not gonna put [anybody] in your magazine to give this ni**a five mics after this ni**as being disrespectful. You wouldn’t do it, man. Nobody would,” he concluded.