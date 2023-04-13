Benzino Says His Life Would Be “F**ked” If Coi Leray Dated Chief Keef

Benzino has weighed in on the love life of his Coi Leray, the rapper and reality TV star’s daughter.

During an appearance on Ray Daniels’ The Gauds Show podcast, Benzino spoke of his reluctance to see Leray date another rap star, mentioning Chicago’s Chief Keef as an example. “If my daughter brought home Chief Keef, my life is f**ked,” the “Rock the Party” artist said. “And Chief Keef is one of my favorite young artists, ‘I’m a Gorilla in a zoo’ and all that, but I don’t want my daughter with Chief Keef.”

When the host questions whether Benzino would have a similar reaction if Leray were to date Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, or another artist with similar subject matter, the former The Source Magazine owner admits his outlook would be different under that circumstance. “Maybe J. Cole,” he said after pondering on the thought. “You know what? I wasn’t thinking about J. Cole. I could see me and J. Cole kicking it! Coi in there cooking and me and him sitting watching the game. I could see me and J. Cole doing that … J. Cole a good one.”

Coi Leray is seen on the front row of the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

While both Kendrick and Cole are married with children, Coi previously made waves for being romantically linked to the likes of Pressa, Blueface, and Trippie Redd, but is currently single.

The “No More Parties” rapper has been open about her strained relationship with her father, whom she lashed out at on Twitter in March 2021. “And this is why I NEVER WANTED ANYBODY TO KNOW!!!” the 25-year-old wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I’M EMBARRASSED TO BE YOUR DAUGHTER. I should have been a boy your right cause I would have knocked you the fuck out already. NUMB TO THE PAIN!! I’m hurting right now but it’s all good. Ima be the one to PUT US RIGHT BACK IN THAT MANSION.”

Watch Benzino’s appearance on Ray Daniels’ The Gauds Show podcast below.