Benzino Claims He Ran JAY-Z, Dame Dash Out Of ‘The Source’ Offices

Benzino alleges that he ran JAY-Z and Dame Dash out of The Source offices back in the day. During an interview with the We In Miami podcast, Zino talked about how the Roc-A-Fella duo stormed the office space to complain about “a [magazine] cover situation.” However, the men were met with a surprise — Benzino’s armed goons awaiting their arrival.

“This one time, Jay and Dame was complaining about a cover situation, and they came up to The Source on some rah-rah sh*t,” the controversial figure expressed. “So, I had ni**as strapped up in different rooms — they didn’t know that… So they up there and started getting loud, because we just wanted them to think that Dave (co-founder of The Source) was up there with just one person.”

“Sure enough, it starts getting loud. Ni**as start coming out them rooms, and they had to get up out of there. There was a few of them, I think maybe three or four. But there was at least seven of us,” he went on. “There was at least seven guns up in The Source.”

As he continued recalling the tense moment, he asserted that it wasn’t Hov that raised his voice but rather Dame that was going off. The Arch Nemesis artist also spoke about other people “trying them” during The Source’s heyday, with little to no success.

“Jay don’t get loud; it was Dame. They started getting loud with Dave and then, you know, ‘Aight, enough is enough. That’s it. Y’all got to go.’ It’s nothing against Dame Dash — respect to Dame… If someone’s pressing up on me, that’s it. It’s war. The heavens will fall if you try to press up on me,” the businessman added.

“You trying to bully me? No, I’m the taker. I grew up taking. Nobody takes from me. Ni**as knew in the industry, I be deep and we be strapped up wherever we went. We got into a beefs and fights and crazy sh*t and after a while, ni**as knew, ‘Do not f**k with them.’ You couldn’t press us for a cover. Nobody pressed us. In my 18 years, nobody has ever pressed us for anything,” he asserted.