Benzino To Surrender To Police After Being Named A Fugitive

Record producer Benzino attends the 47th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California.

Benzino has announced that he plans to surrender to police today (May 23), after the rapper was deemed a fugitive following a warrant being issued for his arrest. The warrant stems from a July 2020 incident between Althea Heart, the mother of Benzino’s child, and Heart’s boyfriend. Benzino allegedly damaged the boyfriend’s vehicle during a verbal confrontation.

In a recent interview with AllHipHop, Benzino gave further context to his current legal battle and the events that caused it.

“I was kind of arguing with the guy she was with at the time,” he explained. “Long story short, the case was like two years ago and somebody put that old video up and it got me kind of arguing with him.”

He also revealed that he was ordered to appear in court via Zoom, but missed the date due to having tested positive for COVID. Thus, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Last month, Benzino was involved in another alleged domestic dispute with Heart and her boyfriend, after which he was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage and one count of disorderly conduct. In that incident, Benzino is alleged to have punched the man’s truck during the confrontation.