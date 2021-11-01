Best Of Halloween 2021: See VIBE’s Favorite Celebrity Costumes

This Halloween, it’s clear that many celebrities spent last year’s isolation prepping and planning to get back outside. And it’s no secret that with the right budget, any character can be recreated and reimagined. Despite there being a slew of costumes from Netflix’s Squid Game series and the usual reincarnations of classic serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Chucky, this year still had several top-tier costumes.

From complete transformations from Janelle Monáe and Lizzo to your favorite artists channeling their favorite artists, check out our picks for the best costumes of Halloween 2021 below.

Janelle Monáe As The Grinch And Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde

Anderson .Paak As Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, And Prince

JoJo As Teena Marie

Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts As Kelly Rowland and Nelly in “Dilemma”

Halle Bailey As Janet Jackson

Chlöe As Betty Boop And Lola From Shark Tale

Rihanna As Gunna

Teyana Taylor As Madam Slay From Black Panther

Latto As Faith Evans From The October 1995 issue of VIBE

Monica As Medusa

Lil Nas X As Voldemort

The Weeknd As Don Vito Corleone From The Godfather

Lizzo As Grogu/Baby Yoda

Reginae Carter As Lil Kim

Yung Miami As Queen Akasha From Queen of the Damned

Cardi B As Morticia Addams

Doja Cat As Miss Sara Bellum From The Powerpuff Girls

Ciara As TLC in “No Scrubs” and Selena

Saweetie As Catwoman Featuring Appearance From Halle Berry

Flo Milli as New York from Flavor Of Love Season Two Finale*

Not an official costume, but she understood the assignment.