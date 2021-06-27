Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

BET Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List (Updating)

Watch the 2021 BET Awards starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on BET and Paramount+.

Taraji P. Henson
Host Taraji P. Henson attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The 2021 BET Awards are getting ready to kick off live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Hosted by award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson, this year’s celebration follows the theme “Year of the Black Woman” with Queen Latifah as the recipient of the annual Lifetime Achievement Award.

Performances by DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Lil Nas X, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator, Andra Day, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Rapsody, and many more are slated to hit the stage. The award show’s tribute segment to the late great DMX will include Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda, and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams.

As for the nominees, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the way with seven nominations, the most for the night. Drake and Cardi B racked up five nods, while Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown tally four each.

Watch the 2021 BET Awards starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on BET and Paramount+. The show will also simulcast internationally on BET Africa at 2 a.m. CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 p.m. BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 p.m. BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45 p.m. CEST.

See who the winners are with the complete list below. We’ll be updating it throughout the night.

— 

Album Of The Year 

After Hours – The Weeknd 

black and white press photo of
Related Story

New Music Friday: H.E.R., Wale, Vince Staples, Jacquees, Mykki Blanco & More

Blame It On Baby – DaBaby 

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion 

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)

King’s Disease – Nas 

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle 

Best Collaboration 

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap 

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar 

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar 

Jack Harlow Ft. Dababy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – What’s Poppin (Remix) 

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – Cry Baby 

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – For The Night 

 

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist 

Beyoncé 

H.E.R. (Winner)

Jazmine Sullivan 

Jhené Aiko 

Summer Walker 

SZA 

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist 

6lack 

Anderson .Paak 

Chris Brown 

Giveon 

Tank 

The Weeknd  

 

Best New Artist 

Coi Leray 

Flo Milli 

Giveon (Winner)

Jack Harlow 

Latto 

Pooh Shiesty 

 

Best Group 

21 Savage & Metro Boomin 

Chloe X Halle 

Chris Brown & Young Thug 

City Girls 

Migos 

Silk Sonic (Winners)

Best Female Hip Hop Artist 

Cardi B 

Coi Leray 

Doja Cat 

Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)

Latto 

Saweetie 

Best Male Hip Hop Artist 

DaBaby 

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow 

Lil Baby (Winner)

Pop Smoke 

 

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award 

Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name 

Cece Winans – Never Lost 

H.E.R. – Hold Us Together 

Kirk Franklin – Strong God 

Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All 

Tamela Mann – Touch From You  

 

Bet Her Award 

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – So Done  

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – Baby Mama  

Bri Steves – Anti Queen 

Chloe X Halle – Baby Girl 

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – Rooted 

SZA – Good Days (Winner)

 

Best International Act 

Aya Nakamura(France) 

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (Winner)

Diamond Platnumz(Tanzania) 

Emicida (Brazil) 

Headie One(UK) 

Wizkid (Nigeria) 

Young T & Bugsey(UK) 

Youssoupha (France) 

 

Viewer’s Choice Award 

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap  

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy 

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar  

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar  

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later 

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture 

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage (Remix) 

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open  

 

Video Of The Year 

Cardi B – Up 

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP (Winners)

Chloe X Halle – Do It 

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy 

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later 

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open 

Video Director Of The Year 

Benny Boom 

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard 

Cole Bennett 

Colin Tilley 

Dave Meyers 

Hype Williams 

 

Best Movie 

Coming 2 America 

Judas And The Black Messiah 

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 

One Night In Miami 

Soul 

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday 

 

Best Actress 

Andra Day (Winner)

Angela Bassett 

Issa Rae 

Jurnee Smollett 

Viola Davis 

Zendaya 

Best Actor 

Aldis Hodge 

Chadwick Boseman 

Damson Idris 

Daniel Kaluuya 

Eddie Murphy 

LaKeith Stanfield 

 

Youngstars Award 

Alex R. Hibbert 

Ethan Hutchison 

Lonnie Chavis 

Marsai Martin 

Michael Epps 

Storm Reid 

 

Sportswoman Of The Year Award 

A’ja Wilson 

Candace Parker 

Claressa Shields 

Naomi Osaka (Winner)

Serena Williams 

Skylar Diggins-Smith 

 

Sportsman Of The Year Award 

Kyrie Irving 

LeBron James (Winner)

Patrick Mahomes 

Russell Westbrook 

Russell Wilson 

Stephen Curry 

 

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad