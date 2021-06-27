BET Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List (Updating)

The 2021 BET Awards are getting ready to kick off live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Hosted by award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson, this year’s celebration follows the theme “Year of the Black Woman” with Queen Latifah as the recipient of the annual Lifetime Achievement Award.
Performances by DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Lil Nas X, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator, Andra Day, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Rapsody, and many more are slated to hit the stage. The award show’s tribute segment to the late great DMX will include Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda, and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams.
As for the nominees, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the way with seven nominations, the most for the night. Drake and Cardi B racked up five nods, while Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown tally four each.
Watch the 2021 BET Awards starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on BET and Paramount+. The show will also simulcast internationally on BET Africa at 2 a.m. CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 p.m. BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 p.m. BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45 p.m. CEST.
See who the winners are with the complete list below. We’ll be updating it throughout the night.
—
Album Of The Year
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It On Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)
King’s Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar
Jack Harlow Ft. Dababy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – What’s Poppin (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – Cry Baby
Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – For The Night
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R. (Winner)
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Flo Milli
Giveon (Winner)
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic (Winners)
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby (Winner)
Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name
Cece Winans – Never Lost
H.E.R. – Hold Us Together
Kirk Franklin – Strong God
Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All
Tamela Mann – Touch From You
Bet Her Award
Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – So Done
Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – Baby Mama
Bri Steves – Anti Queen
Chloe X Halle – Baby Girl
Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – Rooted
SZA – Good Days (Winner)
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) (Winner)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (UK)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar
Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage (Remix)
Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Video Of The Year
Cardi B – Up
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP (Winners)
Chloe X Halle – Do It
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later
Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Video Director Of The Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best Movie
Coming 2 America
Judas And The Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night In Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
Andra Day (Winner)
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
LaKeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman Of The Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka (Winner)
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman Of The Year Award
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James (Winner)
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry