BET Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List (Updating)

Host Taraji P. Henson attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The 2021 BET Awards are getting ready to kick off live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Hosted by award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson, this year’s celebration follows the theme “Year of the Black Woman” with Queen Latifah as the recipient of the annual Lifetime Achievement Award.

Performances by DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Lil Nas X, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator, Andra Day, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Rapsody, and many more are slated to hit the stage. The award show’s tribute segment to the late great DMX will include Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda, and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams.

As for the nominees, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the way with seven nominations, the most for the night. Drake and Cardi B racked up five nods, while Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown tally four each.

Watch the 2021 BET Awards starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on BET and Paramount+. The show will also simulcast internationally on BET Africa at 2 a.m. CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 p.m. BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 p.m. BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45 p.m. CEST.

See who the winners are with the complete list below. We’ll be updating it throughout the night.

—

Album Of The Year

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It On Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar

Jack Harlow Ft. Dababy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – What’s Poppin (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – Cry Baby

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – For The Night

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R. (Winner)

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon (Winner)

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic (Winners)

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby (Winner)

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name

Cece Winans – Never Lost

H.E.R. – Hold Us Together

Kirk Franklin – Strong God

Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All

Tamela Mann – Touch From You

Bet Her Award

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – So Done

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – Baby Mama

Bri Steves – Anti Queen

Chloe X Halle – Baby Girl

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – Rooted

SZA – Good Days (Winner)

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (Winner)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage (Remix)

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Video Of The Year

Cardi B – Up

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP (Winners)

Chloe X Halle – Do It

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

Judas And The Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night In Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

Andra Day (Winner)

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

LaKeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman Of The Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka (Winner)

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman Of The Year Award

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James (Winner)

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry