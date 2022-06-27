BET Awards 2022: See The Complete Winners List And Acceptance Speeches

The 2022 BET Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater for culture’s biggest night. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, Sunday night’s ceremony proved to be one for the books.
Lizzo kicked off the award show with a golden performance of her latest tunes. Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ teamed up for the newest Hip-Hop collaboration. After receiving the Best New Artist Award, Latto brought out Mariah Carey and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son, Young Dirty Bastard, for her surprised-filled performance. Billy Porter paid tribute to ballroom culture and scored 10s across the board for the dynamic and unforgettable, Pride Month moment.
Although Doja Cat received the most award nominations this year, the pop star didn’t take home a trophy. However, Jazmine Sullivan won the honor for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Tems represented for Nigeria and Africa with her two category wins. Mary J. Blige received the BET Her Award, while Sean “Diddy” Combs received his overdue flowers and more with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Silk Sonic took home three awards of the night.
See the complete winners list, Henson’s opening monologue, and award acceptance speeches below. And see the rest of our 2022 BET Awards coverage here.
Album of the Year
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic — WINNER
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd — WINNER
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Lil Baby
Best Group
Silk Sonic — WINNER
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems — WINNER
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto — WINNER
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Video of the Year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak — WINNER
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
“Grace,” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin — WINNER
BET Her
“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige — WINNER
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) — WINNER
Best Movie
Candyman
King Richard — WINNER
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Will Smith, King Richard — WINNER
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin — WINNER
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka — WINNER
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry — WINNER