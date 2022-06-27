BET Awards 2022: See The Complete Winners List And Acceptance Speeches

Taraji P. Henson speaks onstage at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The 2022 BET Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater for culture’s biggest night. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, Sunday night’s ceremony proved to be one for the books.

Lizzo kicked off the award show with a golden performance of her latest tunes. Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ teamed up for the newest Hip-Hop collaboration. After receiving the Best New Artist Award, Latto brought out Mariah Carey and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son, Young Dirty Bastard, for her surprised-filled performance. Billy Porter paid tribute to ballroom culture and scored 10s across the board for the dynamic and unforgettable, Pride Month moment.

Although Doja Cat received the most award nominations this year, the pop star didn’t take home a trophy. However, Jazmine Sullivan won the honor for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Tems represented for Nigeria and Africa with her two category wins. Mary J. Blige received the BET Her Award, while Sean “Diddy” Combs received his overdue flowers and more with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Silk Sonic took home three awards of the night.

See the complete winners list, Henson’s opening monologue, and award acceptance speeches below. And see the rest of our 2022 BET Awards coverage here.

Album of the Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic — WINNER

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd — WINNER

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Lil Baby

Best Group

Silk Sonic — WINNER

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems — WINNER

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto — WINNER

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak — WINNER

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come to Life,” Kanye West

“Grace,” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin — WINNER

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige — WINNER

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria) — WINNER

Best Movie

Candyman

King Richard — WINNER

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks, Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Will Smith, King Richard — WINNER

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, Bel Air

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin — WINNER

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka — WINNER

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry — WINNER