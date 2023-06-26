BET Awards Celebrates Cultural Excellence With Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Performances

Van "Thrill Da Playa" Bryant and Barry "Fast" Wright of 69 Boyz perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The 2023 BET Awards took place on Sunday evening (June 25) and included a massive celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary filled with performances from the culture’s biggest stars. Throughout the night, a number of acts took the stage to not only to pay tribute to their favorite artists but also perform their greatest hits from 1979 to present day.

After the show’s open, members of The Sugarhill Gang performed their iconic single “Rapper’s Delight,” the genre’s first big commercial hit, causing the crowd to sway and sing along to the lyrics. Afterwards, MC Lyte serenaded attendees and viewers with her 1989 classic “Cha Cha Cha.” D-Nice performed his breakout solo single “My Name Is D-Nice” and Big Daddy Kane ran through his track “Raw,” displaying the dexterous flow that first took Hip-Hop by storm over three decades ago. Late rap star Biz Markie was honored with a cover of the Juice Crew member’s signature record “Just A Friend” by Kane, who acknowledged the rapper’s impact on his career. “I would not be in this business on the stage tonight if it wasn’t for one person,” the Brooklyn native said of Biz, adding, “Rest in peace” before coaxing the crowd to help him finish the song.

In addition to showing love to the East Coast’s lineage of rap artists, the BET Awards took things down South with Jeezy and T.I. with the former performing his verse from late Atlanta rapper Shawty Lo’s “Dey Know” remix. Tip delivered a blast from the past with his 2003 hit “24s.” One of the more raucous moments of the night occurred when Trick Daddy took the stage to deliver “Nann Ni**a” with a surprise appearance from fellow Slip-N-Slide artist Trina.

Uncle Luke performed his 2 Live Crew track “Doo Doo Brown.” Chicago drill pioneer Chief Keef took the stage with “Faneto.” The Ying Yang Twins took us back with “Wait”, and Trillville’s “Some Cut” garnered positive energy from the crowd.

Other acts that appeared on behalf of Hip-Hop included Master P, EPMD member Erick Sermon, Redman, and more. Led by DJ Kid Capri, who paid homage to a list of late rap stars including Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., Pop Smoke and others, the BET Awards Hip-Hop 50 tribute was filled with memorable moments that reminded those in attendance and viewing from home the power of the music and culture.

Check out all of the Hip-Hop 50 tribute performances from the BET Awards 2023 below.