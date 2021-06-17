Moneybagg Yo, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, And More Join BET Awards 2021 Performance Lineup

The BET Awards 2021 performance line-up is one of the program’s biggest talent pools to date. A wide range of hip-hop, R&B, and pop acts are slated to take the stage on “culture’s biggest night.” Airing live in front of an audience, some of the acts are making their television award show performance debut.

Moneybagg Yo, continuing the success of his No. 1 album A Gangsta’s Pain, will make his award show performance debut during the event. The Memphis-bred rapper has seen his most successful year yet. Other rappers set to perform include City Girls, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Tyler The Creator, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Rapsody, and more.

Vocals will also be in the building during the 2021 BET Awards. Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., and Andra Day are all performing live from the Microsoft Theater. Crowd movers Kirk Franklin and DJ Khaled are also set to perform. Up and coming artists Tone Stith and Bree Runway will also be performing on the BET Amplified Stage.

“As we return LIVE with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts–including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy in a provided statement.

“Some of today’s hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence.”

As VIBE previously reported, the ceremony will be hosted by actress Taraji P Henson. Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the pack with seven nominations each, closely followed by Cardi B and Drake. Living legend Queen Latifah will be honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

The 2021 BET Awards air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET and will simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 p.m. BRT, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 p.m. BST and BET France on June 29th at 8:45 p.m. CEST.