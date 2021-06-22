DMX To Be Honored With Special Tribute At 2021 BET Awards

BET has revealed the lineup for a special DMX tribute to take place during the 2021 BET Awards. The segment is being curated by producer Swizz Beatz who will also take the stage in honor of his friend. The producer will be joined by Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and Griselda rap collective, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn. A special appearance by actor Michael K. Williams will also take place.

The network will celebrate the entirety of DMX’s career from his beginnings with iconic hip hop label, Def Jam and Ruff Ryders to new music from his posthumous album, Exodus.

Legendary choreographer Fatima Robinson is enlisted as creative director for the tribute. The performance is set to include renditions of some of DMX’s most revered hits including “Slippin,” “Party Up,” “Where the Hood At,” “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and more.

“We look forward to celebrating DMX’s indelible mark in music and pop culture. DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit. We are proud to pay our respects to a hip-hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy in a provided statement.

Hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson, the 2021 BET Awards air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Hip-Hop icon Queen Latifah will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With the biggest lineup of talent slated to take the stage in award show history, viewers can anticipate sets from Moneybagg Yo, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, Tyler The Creator, H.E.R., and more.