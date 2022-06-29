BET Breaks Records As Best Performing Cable Award Show

Celebrating Black excellence, creativity, ingenuity, and innovation, the 2022 BET Awards proved that it was truly “culture’s biggest night.” The annual ceremony drew in a record-breaking 3.2 million viewers during its live broadcast on Sunday (June 26).

According to a press release, “viewership was up 34 percent versus last year’s” taping. In a breakdown of how and where the show was viewed, a total of 2.2 million people tuned in on the BET network alone, outside of watching on other networks like BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.

BET now houses the top two performing cable award shows of 2022 for Black viewers: the 2022 BET Awards (No. 1) and the NAACP Image Awards (No. 2). This year’s BET Awards was fully-loaded with must-see and rare moments and claimed the title of the most socially impactful show on all of TV that night. Paramount reports that the 2022 BET Awards was the top most-watched TV program on social media and broke its own record for best-performing telecast on BET digital across Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook with a total of more than 103 million social interactions. Viewers also used the hashtag “#BETAwards” which was top-trending on Twitter for five hours worldwide.

(L-R) Mariah Carey and Latto perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about this year’s ratings!” Scott Mills, CEO of BET stated. “Every year, we strive to have the BET Awards celebrate and reflect that which is best and most important to our community and culture in our hope to inspire them to dream big and take action. I salute my colleagues for delivering an event that has so profoundly resonated.”

BET’s EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Connie Orlando added, “We always knew we had a very special show, but now the ratings confirmed we are truly culture’s biggest night! We are grateful to our audience for tuning in live and on social media, all who stepped on stage, from the artists who delivered show-stopping performances and their teams, to our nominees and presenters. We could not be more proud.”

For those who didn’t get a chance to view the highly-innovative program which included an appearance from Mariah Carey, a star-studded Diddy tribute, an explosive opening act from Lizzo, and more, BET will be airing an encore presentation on Thursday (June 30) at 9 p.m. ET on the original BET network.