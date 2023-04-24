BET Digital Announces Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Battle

Wu-Tang Clan? The Bad Boy Family? NWA & The Posse? Odd Future? Ruff Ryders? Native Tongues? Which squad takes the trophy for best of all time? That’s the question posed by BET Digital and the winner will ultimately be chosen by fans.

In honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, BET has revealed a one-of-a-kind multiplatform competition where listeners decide who comes out on top. To pay homage to the Hip-Hop collectives of the past and present, BET Digital has announced a tournament-style bracket battle to crown the greatest rap crew of all time.

“BET and Hip-Hop have grown alongside each other for decades, so we are honored to celebrate this milestone and the contributions made by the most popular Hip-Hop stars, in a way that gives voice to the most important part of Hip-Hop: the fans,” expressed Kimberly Paige, BET’s EVP & CMO.

“We are excited to partner with Telescope and our content partners, Ambrosia For Heads to honor this artform in an innovative way; and let the people, not the industry, choose the Greatest Rap Crew of All Time.”

BET Digital

Categorized by region (East Coast, Dirty South, Midwest, and West Coast), each listed crew will go head-to-head, with an audience of Hip-Hop fans and creators voting for their top pick. The winner is determined directly by the fans and will be announced during the 2023 BET Awards weekend.

BET is partnering with both audience engagement tech company Telescope and content partners Ambrosia For Heads for the competition.

Participants also have a chance to win prizes including a trip to the 2023 BET Awards. Voting for The Greatest Rap Crew of All Time begins May 1, 2023 on the BET website and social platforms and takes place for six-weeks.