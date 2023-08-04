BET Her Announces ‘BET Her Live! Hosted by Yo-Yo’

BET Her reveals BET Her Live! Hosted by Yo-Yo, a new television series celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Hosted by the West Coast rapper, the special programming features performances and conversations from women with different perspectives and experiences in and out of the industry.

With the goal of shining a spotlight on pioneering artists, the four episodes feature Lil Mo, Da Brat, MC Lyte, and the group 702. Filmed in Las Vegas, the series is set to premiere on BET Her on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

According to a press release, BET Her Live! Hosted by Yo-Yo will “take viewers behind the curtain into the lives of these dynamic women who have shared so much with the world.” Each guest act will perform their classic records as well as detail their professional journeys.

BET Her

With Lil’ Mo, the conversation focuses on the balancing act of having a career with five children. Da Brat’s episode sheds light on her path to motherhood, sharing the infertility challenges that ultimately led to her becoming a new mom.

R&B group 702 details the story of surviving a tragedy, and MC Lyte drops gems on pivoting from rap to become the ultimate media mogul.

Da Brat performs onstage during the 8th Annual Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors

BET Her Live! Hosted by Yo-Yo is produced by Smalls Paradise Productions LLC and is just one of Yo-Yo’s latest silver screen endeavors. Earlier this year, the “What Can I Do?” performer premiered her own cooking show on AspireTV.

During a conversation with VIBE, the rapper detailed her personal reverence for Hip-Hop as the culture celebrates five decades. “Hip-Hop has come so long. I’m so happy that women have a seat at the table. I am so happy that all of the legendary Hip-Hop artists who have paved the way are finally getting their just due,” she said.