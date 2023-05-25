BET Announces ‘Tina Turner: Life And Legacy’ Tribute Special

Tina Turner performs after the Walt Disney Pictures premiere of "Brother Bear" at the New Amsterdam Theater October 20, 2003 in New York City.

BET has announced special programming in honor of Tina Turner in the wake of her death. In collaboration with ET, the network presents BET & ET Present Tina Turner: Life And Legacy. The news special will weave archival footage and interviews from various stages of her historic journey.

“Tina Turner was a global powerhouse, humanitarian, and indisputable Queen of Rock & Roll. We are deeply saddened by the news of her passing,” expressed Scott Mills, President, and CEO, of BET Media Group in a statement.

“Tina Turner’s gritty vocals, high-octane performances, and award-winning platinum hits are unforgettable. Her rise from humble beginnings to overcoming professional and personal adversity led her to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time. We join so many in celebration of her life, legacy, and immeasurable contributions to the arts. She was simply the best.”

The “Proud Mary” performer died on Wednesday (May 24) at the age of 83, peacefully in her home in Switzerland.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” reads a statement issued by her team. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

American pop singer Tina Turner performing on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon, her first solo concert in London since splitting up with her partner, Ike Turner. (Photo by Gary Merrin/Getty Images)

The industry showcased an outpouring of love and respect following the heartbreaking news.

“My beloved queen, I love you endlessly,” expressed a message shared by Beyoncé on her website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

BET & ET Present Tina Turner: Life And Legacy is set to air Thursday (May 25) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET. The special will broadcast again on Friday on BET HER at 10 a.m. ET/PT and on VH1 at 6 p.m. ET/PT. VIBE sends our condolences to the family, friends, and fans, of Tina Turner.