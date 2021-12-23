Beverly Johnson’s Claims Of Abuse From Chris Noth Detailed In Newly Surfaced Court Documents

On Thursday (Dec. 16), actor Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by three women. Two of the incidents allegedly transpired in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015. The third claim was from a former Sex And The City stand-in who described Noth as the “alpha male actor” with toxic behavior in a viral essay published in February.

However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise as supermodel Beverly Johnson filed a restraining order against Noth in 1995. Johnson and the And Just Like That star dated from 1990 through 1995. In court documents obtained by Page Six, Johnson detailed physical abuse, slander, and death threats.

“Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” the model alleged. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me [and] destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog.”

She also asked the judge to order him to “make no calls to others with threats against me. Restraining from slandering my character [and] good name.”

The judge granted a mutual restraining order on Oct. 3, 1995. The order read, “Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity.”

Both parties agreed not to “contact, molest, attack, strike, threaten, sexually assault, batter, telephone or disturb the peace of the other.” Though the order did not include an expiration date, the docket suggests the case closed on May 26, 2017.

The newspaper clipping regarding the abuse claims resurfaced amid the recent allegations. The article reported Johnson allegedly told a friend, “I’ve never been so frightened in my life. I just can’t believe that someone who had once been so tender and sweet could turn into this raging wild man.”

The 67-year-old did release a statement on his allegations, saying, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth has since been dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists, and CBS’ The Equalizer. Additionally, his viral Peloton ad—following the explosive pilot for And Just Like That… where his character “Big” died—has been pulled.