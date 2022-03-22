Beyoncé In Talks To Perform “Be Alive” During The 2022 Oscars: Report

Beyoncé and the organizers of the 2022 Oscars are reportedly in talks to feature the Grammy Award-winning artist for a performance during this year’s annual event. Variety exclusively revealed potential plans for the “Diva” singer to perform the song “Be Alive” recorded for the heavily nominated film King Richard.

According to the report, the performance would take place at the Compton, Calif. tennis courts where Venus and Serena Williams’ father had them practice and learn the game of tennis. The rumored showing also adds a possible Will Smith appearance but will reportedly be scrapped if too much is revealed ahead of time.

Smith is up for Best Actor for his portrayal of the Williams family patriarch in the acclaimed film. The win could be a historic first Oscar for the veteran actor. Thus far, he has earned career-first awards for the film including the 2022 Critics Choice Award for Best Movie Actor, 2022 BAFTA for Best Actor In A Leading Role, 2022 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and the 2022 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

King Richard could also score Queen Bey her first Oscar. The 40-year-old singer was nominated at the ceremony for the first time ever in the category Best Original Song. Also nominated in the category is Billie Eilish for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name, Sebastián Yatra for “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, Van Morrison for “Down to Joy” from Belfast, and Reba McEntire for “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.

The 2022 Academy Awards will air this Sunday (March 27). Listen to “Be Alive” by Beyoncé below.