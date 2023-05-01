Beyoncé Files Petition To Contest $2.7 Million Tax Bill

Beyoncé has disputed IRS claims that she owes over $2 million in taxes. According to Forbes, the 41-year-old singer has filed a petition in U.S. Tax Court contesting nearly $2.7 million in tax and penalties. The outlet reported the legal paperwork filed on April 18 requests the court to reconsider additional tax and penalties assessed by the IRS in a January 18, 2023, Notice of Deficiency.

The Notice of Deficiency claims that the Grammy Award-winning singer owes $805,850.00 in additional tax with $161,170 in penalties from 2018, and $1,442,747.00 in additional tax, and $288,549.40 in penalties from 2019.

The outlet reported those penalties are 20% of the amount of the underpayment of tax and required by statute, however, the mother of three argues in her petition that if any tax is due, the penalties should not apply because she “has acted reasonably and in good faith.”

Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In her petition, the “PURE/HONEY” singer claims that the IRS did not correctly factor in millions of dollars in deductions — including financial donations — made in the two years in question. This includes $868,766 attributable to a charitable contribution carryover reported in 2018.

“We are working with the IRS and anticipate that the matter will be resolved shortly,” her lawyer Michael C. Cohen said to Page Six.

According to Forbes, the case may not see a courtroom due to the fact that most issues in Tax Court are settled by agreement without going to trial. However, the cases are scheduled for trial as soon as possible and typically take place in front of a single judge. For Queen Bey and her loyal hive, hopefully, it is resolved sooner than later, as the chart-topping musician is set to kick off the highly anticipated RENAISSANCE would tour later this month.