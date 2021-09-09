Beyoncé And Jay-Z Announce About Love Scholarship Program For HBCUs

Coming off the heels of their “ABOUT LOVE” campaign with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé and Jay-Z have announced the formation of the About Love Scholarship Program. In partnership with their respective foundations—BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation—the scholarship will benefit five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio.

When the campaign was first announced, Tiffany & Co. pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at HBCUs. Via press release, Dr. Brenda A. Allen, President of Lincoln University stated, “We would like to thank the Shawn Carter Foundation, BeyGOOD, The Carters and the Tiffany & Co. family for including Lincoln University in this amazing gift. Over the years, we have developed a wonderful partnership being a part of The Shawn Carter Foundation HBCU Bus Tour. Lincoln has placed a high priority on supporting the arts and humanities on our campus. Providing financial support for students pursuing these majors enhances their ability to more fully engage their studies.”

Dr. Jack Thomas, President of Central State University, expressed, “We are appreciative of the support of BeyGood, the Shawn Carter Foundation, The Carters and Tiffany & Co. This opportunity is timely as our students come from many different socioeconomic backgrounds. These funds will have a tremendous effect on who we recruit and our students’ success as they move on to graduate and professional schools and into their careers.”

“We are only as strong as the work we do together, and we are honored to partner with The Carters,” said Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tiffany & Co. “Their relentless dedication to lifting underrepresented groups is the inspiration for the About Love Scholarship program.”

Applications for the program will open at each participating school on Friday, Sept. 10 and close on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Students must qualify for financial aid as determined by the HBCU they attend, and the scholarships will be awarded to students who meet all eligibility requirements.

This scholarship supports incoming and current students interested in pursuing degrees in creative fields (visual arts, media, performance, design, etc.), history, and communications. Priority will be given to students who are facing financial hardships and in need of emergency financial assistance. Award sizes will range per student, based upon need.

Tiffany & Co. stated it will continue to create more access and opportunity with expanded initiatives for HBCUs and other underrepresented communities beginning in 2022.