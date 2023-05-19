Beyoncé And Jay-Z Purchase Most Expensive Home In California History

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have purchased the most expensive home in California state history.

According to TMZ, the couple recently bought a 30,000-square ft. home located in Malibu overlooking Paradise Cove. The purchase set the Carters back a historic $200 million—the priciest transaction ever for the West Coast locale.

Marc Andreeson held the record for the most expensive real estate purchase clocking at $177 million, before Hov and Bey dethroned the billionaire. Nationally speaking, the power couple’s record is second to billionaire Ken Griffin, who bought a New York City penthouse for $238 million in 2019.

Consequence of Sound reported that Japanese architect Tadao Ando designed the musicians’ new investment. William Bell, the famous art collector, was the building’s previous owner, spending 15 years remodeling and constructing the all-concrete home.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have bought the most expensive home ever sold in California at $200 million, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/d2Y4lozIx7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 19, 2023

In other money-related ventures, Beyoncé is expanding her portfolio and venturing into the beauty world, specifically hair care. Amid her long-anticipated RENAISSANCE Tour, the Houston songstress teased her new line of business on Instagram.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” the proud mother questioned in the IG post. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls.

“I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”