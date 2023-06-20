Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Household Items Being Sold On eBay

Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s household goods are being sold on eBay.

According to TMZ, Eric of “Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA” posted the goods on the resell site after obtaining them in 2017. The businessman listed the pair’s Arched Bifold Accordion Doors for $6,400 and Arched French Doors with Tempered Glass for $3,600—two of the most expensive goods from the couple.

Along with the doors, Eric has also listed the Carter’s bidet, sconces, exterior lights, and more. The items are from Bey and Jay’s 2015 Holmby Hills mansion, where the couple signed a one-year lease. Shortly after the GRAMMY family moved out, the homeowner sold the crib to another party. The location’s new owners decided to conduct a full renovation, with Eric and his company buying the treasure from the demolition company.

News of Hov and Bey’s items being resold arrives a month after they purchased the most expensive home in California state history.

According to TMZ, the couple purchased a 30,000-square ft. Malibu home overlooking Paradise Cove. The home cost the power couple a historic $200 million—the priciest transaction ever for the West Coast locale.

Marc Andreessen held the record for the most expensive real estate purchase clocking at $177 million, before the duo dethroned the billionaire.

Nationally speaking, the Carter’s record is second to billionaire Ken Griffin, who bought a New York City penthouse for $238 million in 2019.

Consequence of Sound reported that Japanese architect Tadao Ando designed the musicians’ new investment. William Bell, a famous art collector, was the building’s previous owner, spending 15 years remodeling and constructing the all-concrete home.