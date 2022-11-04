Beyoncé Shares ‘The Proud Family’ Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.

Beyoncé has shared a glimpse of the Carter family’s Halloween with a late festive upload. The global icon shared a photo of herself, Jay-Z, and their three children dressed in costumes as the characters from Disney’s animated series The Proud Family.

“Family every single day and night,” wrote Beyoncé in her caption, referencing the cartoon’s theme song.

The “CUFF IT” singer does double duty in the photo, posing as the Proud matriarch Suga Mama as well as the mother Trudy. Jay-Z does his best Oscar Proud impersonation and Blue Ivy channels the eldest sibling angst of the show’s main character, Penny Proud. Rumi and Sir playfully take on The Proud Family twins Bebe and Cece.

The upload comes as a full-circle moment for day-one Queen Bey fans. In her Destiny’s Child days, the singer, along with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, joined her sister Solange to perform the theme song for the original The Proud Family series.

The torch was passed to rising R&B act Joyce Wrice earlier this year, as the popular series was revived as, The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder.

With special guests including Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Normani, Chance The Rapper, and more, the show was set to debut in 2021, but was pushed back due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder features the original cast of Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Alvaro Gutierrez, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, and Alisa Reyes, all reprising their original roles.

Joining the cast as new characters are Keke Palmer and Asante Blackk. Check out a featurette for the new cartoon below.