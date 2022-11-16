Beyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have both reached a career milestone with the announcement of the 2023 GRAMMY nominations. The couple has tied each other for the most nominations for the coveted gold trophy.

Each counting 88 nominations total, Bey and Hov surpassed Sir Paul McCartney with 81 and Quincy Jones with 80. Before the announcement, the Reasonable Doubt rapper held the title of most nominations on his own with 83. Mrs. Carter ranked behind Quincy Jones with 79.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are seen during Game One of the Eastern Conference second round series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center on June 05, 2021 Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jay-Z’s five nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards include one of the songwriter of his wife’s “Break My Soul.” Additionally, the Brooklyn native is up for his appearance on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” which also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, And Fridayy.

Beyoncé’s nine nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards set a record. Up for Record Of The Year for the eighth time, she broke a tie with Frank Sinatra, who earned seven noms in that category during his career.

Her nominations in the Dance/Electronic Album category are the first for a Black woman. Additionally, the “Crazy In Love” singer holds the record for the most awarded woman at the Grammys. With four wins this year, she would surpass Sir Georg Solti, who holds the title with 31 trophies.

Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for ‘Black Parade’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The bulk of Yonce’s nominations are related to her dance-inspired, R&B fused album Renaissance, which was released in July. Beyoncé is up to win the following for the acclaimed work: Record of the Year, Song of the Year for the lead single “Break My Soul,” Album of the Year, Best R&B Song for “Cuff It”, Best R&B Performance for “Virgo’s Groove,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul,” and Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Additionally, the global superstar is up for Best Song Written For Visual Media for her song “Be Alive” featured on the soundtrack to award-winning film King Richard.

