Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland Reportedly Partner To Create Housing Complex In Houston

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland are reportedly partnering to help with the housing crisis in Texas. As announced on Tuesday (June 27) by Harris County officials, the longtime friends will create 31 permanent housing units in Houston’s Midtown area. County leaders will use $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the Knowles-Rowland housing development.

“Harris County and the city of Houston, jointly with the coalition for the homeless, have reduced homelessness in the middle of the pandemic by 20 percent, and we’ve been able to hold that reduction,” Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a press conference held on Tuesday. “It’s initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of no matter who’s behind it, but it’s especially interesting, I think, because there are these names of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time.”

The housing complex will be located at the Bread of Life gymnasium at 2019 Crawford Street, Chron reports. Hidalgo added that an “even bigger launch” on the housing units would be announced in September when the Renaissance World Tour makes its way to Bey’s hometown.

.@LinaHidalgoTX on approving $7.2 million for 31 new housing units for the homeless with support of @Beyonce and @KELLYROWLAND. Planning a “bigger initiative” in September when Beyoncé is in town. pic.twitter.com/1ZpjEIBwnl — Urban Reform (@urbanreformorg) June 27, 2023

Residents of the Knowles-Rowland housing complex will also have access to “case managers, peer specialists, service specialists, and support services, like transportation, mental health, physical and behavioral health support,” according to county records. Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis stated that they will break ground in October with an estimated $8.4 million in costs.

Bread of Life executive director and local pastor, Rudy Rasmus, said that this project stemmed from the time Destiny’s Child allegedly used the profits from “No, No, No” to build a youth center.

VIBE reached out to Beyoncé and Kelly’s reps for a comment.