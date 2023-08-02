Beyoncé Seemingly Skips Lizzo’s Name During “Break My Soul” Performance

Beyoncé seemingly omitted Lizzo’s name during her “Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix)” performance. During a recent stop on her Renaissance World Tour, Queen Bey performed her hit song and paid tribute to women throughout music. However, the singer changed the lyrics to seemingly skip over Lizzo’s name while paying extra homage to Erykah Badu — saying her name multiple times.

The Detroit native’s name usually appears alongside other women in music who have inspired the Houston star, or that she respects. These names include Solange Knowles, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Bette Davis, Lauryn Hill, Toni Braxton, Kelly Rowland, and Badu.

Fans have speculated that Bey could’ve omitted Lizzo’s name in response to the lawsuit against the Special singer, which accused her of sexual harassment and weight-shaming her dancers and employees. Other fans added that this move may be a way to respond to Erykah Badu, who claimed to have inspired Bey’s recent use of top hats on tour.

Beyoncé has skipped Lizzo’s name during her “BREAK MY SOUL” (Queen’s Remix) following Lizzo being sued by her ex-dancers.



She instead repeats Erykah Badu’s name. pic.twitter.com/dtx4zAyaNy — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 2, 2023

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), former Lizzo dancers Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez sued the singer for pressuring them into caressing a naked performer in an Amsterdam club, citing sexual harassment.

“Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the statement read. “Lizzo then turned her attention to [Arianna] and began pressuring [Arianna] to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club. “

“Lizzo began leading a chant, goading [Davis]. [She] said three times, loud enough for all to hear, ‘I’m good,’ expressing her desire not to touch the performer. The chant grew louder and more strident, demanding a visibly uncomfortable Ms. Davis to engage with the performer. [She] reiterated her discomfort, stating, ‘I’d rather not because I’m cool here in the corner.’ Finally, the chorus became overwhelming, and a mortified Ms. Davis acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants.”

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison says she dropped out as director of Lizzo’s documentary in 2019 after facing mistreatment from her:



“I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is.” pic.twitter.com/jl1sA4EZ1Q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023

Other accusations in the suit include racial harassment, interference with prospective economic advantage, hostile work environment, false imprisonment, and more.

More former collaborators supported the three women’s sentiments in the suit’s aftermath. Sophia Nahli Allison, Lizzo’s former director for her 2019 documentary, released a statement regarding the situation. The filmmaker detailed that her experience working with the songstress led to her walking away from the project.

“I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related. But, in 2019, I traveled with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks, I was treated with such disrespect by her,” Allison typed. “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a sh*t situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f**king can, and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut.”