Beyoncé’s Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Falls Victim To Home Robbery Of $1M In Cash And Jewelry

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, reportedly had her Los Angeles home burglarized over the weekend, with thieves stealing $1,000,000 in cash and jewelry, TMZ reports.

Per outlet, on Wednesday (July 5), a member of Knowles’ team discovered that the 69-year-old‘s entire safe was taken. It is not known where the fashion designer’s exact whereabouts were at the time of incident, but she was out of town over the weekend.

She shared footage on Sunday (July 9) from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Toronto, where she captioned the clip, “Love this Camouflage Ivy Park @ivypark fit worn last night on the Toronto Show. [In] love with all of the designs! @beyonce Renasancecworld [sic] Tour!”

The burglary comes just months after authorities were called to the Knowles-Lawson’s residence, where an erratic man was arrested for causing a disturbance and damaging property. TMZ reported that the unnamed man had been throwing rocks at her mailbox back in April. Reportedly, the man was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Per outlet, Ms. Tina declined to press charges or file a police report at the time.

In addition, Snowfall star Damson Idris’ home was also burglarized in L.A. recently. TMZ reported that on Monday (July 3), the actor’s residence was discovered to have suffered major damages and was robbed of a safe.

The alleged thieves broke into Damson’s place, smashing his front glass door to get inside. The thieves allegedly got away with a small safe that only had about $500 worth of valuables in it. Also, the burglars did $2,000 worth of damage to the 31-year-old’s property, the outlet reports.

The LAPD is currently investigating both burglaries, which could possibly be part of a string of incidents taking place. No arrests have been made as of publication.