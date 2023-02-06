Beyoncé Becomes Most Awarded Artist In GRAMMYs History

Beyoncé may now be considered the greatest entertainer alive, as she has officially broken the record for most GRAMMY wins by any artist at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.

On Sunday (Feb. 5), Bey reached this monumental feat after her latest LP, RENAISSANCE, won for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. She is also the first Black woman to win in this category.

Earlier in the day, she took home three wins for Best R&B Song with “CUFF IT,” Best Traditional R&B Performance with “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” and Best Dance/Electronic Recording with “BREAK MY SOUL.”

“I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying to just receive this night,” said the mother of three while fighting back tears. As the crowd gave her a standing ovation, she continued, “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit.” Bey later thanked her family and especially the queer community “for your love and inventing this genre.”

Though she wasn’t present to accept her earlier wins, Bey took to Instagram with her endearing sentiment. “We won 3 y’all!,” she wrote. “To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y’all! Syd, I’ve always been such a fan of yours. Thank you. Nova Wav, Morten Ristorp, Raphael Saadiq, and Nile Rodgers, thank you for pouring into CUFF IT. Big thanks to Sabrina Claudio, Nick Green and Patrick Paige II. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA is my favorite song on RENAISSANCE most days. It’s hard to pick though. Haaa.”

The Houston native later referenced the TikTok vocal challenges and shared, “I feel very grateful and filled with joy!”

Watch her full acceptance speech above.