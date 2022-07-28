Beyoncé Has Revealed The Contents Of Those ‘Renaissance’ Mystery Boxes

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance is near and as July 29 grows closer, the Beyhive is given more details from their reigning Queen. On Wednesday (July 27), the Grammy Award-winning singer finally unveiled the differences between four box sets that were presented to fans back in June by name only.

On Beyoncé’s official website, customers were given the option to select from poses one through four, without knowing any details—only that each would be on a different t-shirt. But now, the mystery is no more.

Each pose features Beyoncé poised on the silver-glowing horse from her album cover. She shifts her facial expression, as well as the position of her arms and hands in each different look.

The now, not-so-mysterious boxes also come with a physical CD, a 28-page photo booklet, and a mini-poster. Beyond the pose reveal, Beyoncé has decided to keep fewer secrets this album release, as opposed to her game-shifting surprise drops: her 2013 self-titled album, and the acclaimed Lemonade in 2016.

Earlier this week, the tracklist and production credits for Renaissance were revealed, highlighting intriguing song titles and potential collaborators. The credits include Drake, Tems, Pharrell, Mike Dean, Nova Wav, Honey Dijon, Syd, Jay-Z, Solange, and more.

The tracklist also came with the acapella and instrumental versions of the album’s lead single “Break My Soul,” which made Billboard Hot 100 history earlier this month.

Watch the official lyric video for “Break My Soul” below.